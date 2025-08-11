Rahul Gandhi must address queries of EC: BJP on K'taka CEO notice to LoP

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Reacting to the notice issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asking him to provide an affidavit regarding his election fraud allegations, the state BJP on Monday said that he should behave responsibly and respond to the Election Commission.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, BJP state President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, when asked about the Election Commission issuing the notice to LoP Gandhi, said, “I don’t know whether Rahul Gandhi will respond to the Election Commission’s letter. But I hope Rahul Gandhi, being the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, behaves responsibly. He is blaming the Election Commission of this country.”

“The Election Commission is a constitutional body. It needs to be respected, and its image must be protected. Therefore, this should not be a hit-and-run case. I hope LoP Gandhi takes this matter seriously and replies to the Election Commission’s letter,” Vijayendra stated.

“More than any action by the Election Commission, my concern is that it is the responsibility of every representative, whether MLA, MLC, or MP, to protect such democratic institutions. Its image should not be tarnished for political gains. Rather than blaming the Election Commission, it is high time LoP Gandhi comes forward with a proper explanation,” Vijayendra claimed.

“LoP Gandhi has to respond properly and address the queries raised by the Election Commission,” he added.

BJP MLA and former minister S. Sureshkumar said, “At this hour, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha must show that he respects Indian laws and rules. Rahul Gandhi should demonstrate respect for constitutional bodies like the Election Commission. He should respond appropriately and provide documents related to his allegations. Rahul Gandhi should also file the affidavit."

BJP MLC N. Ravikumar said, “The Election Commission itself has asked Rahul Gandhi to file a complaint, but he is not ready. He is more interested in staging protests as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Election Commission is enquiring into the alleged wrongdoing and has promised an investigation. Why was the Opposition silent for two years?”

“LoP Gandhi is raising the issue after two years. I urge him to provide a proper complaint to the Election Commission. The Commission is ready to take action and has asked for an affidavit and other details as per the Constitution. They have to follow due process. Rahul Gandhi is sending someone else to file the complaint. There is a procedure for the Election Commission to act. If due procedures are followed, the complaint will be resolved. But Rahul Gandhi is not cooperating. He is delivering speeches and then avoiding accountability. He is indulging in hit-and-run tactics,” Ravikumar claimed.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi stated, “If Rahul Gandhi has evidence, he should file a complaint with the Election Commission along with the affidavit. After lodging the complaint, the probe will begin. Once the probe is completed, action will be taken against those found guilty. Making charges on the streets without evidence will only become news, and no punishment will be meted out to the guilty.”

“It does not look good if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, makes charges without evidence,” he said.

However, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said that the Election Commission should treat what LoP Gandhi has said in the public domain as a suo moto complaint. They should lodge the complaint and begin an investigation as LoP Gandhi also holds a statutory position.

Reacting strongly to the issuance of a notice to LoP Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the State Election Commission has no authority to issue such a notice to him.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Dy CM Shivakumar, when asked about the matter, said, “Let them issue a notice — who are they to issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi? We have issued a notice to them. We have the power to issue notices, and we will serve one to them.”

It can be recalled that Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V. Anbukumar had issued a notice to LoP Gandhi asking him to produce relevant documents regarding his charges of election fraud. The CEO also underlined in the notice that the document shown in the press conference by Rahul Gandhi was not official.

The notice was issued to the Congress MP on August 10 and he was asked to provide necessary documents to enquire into allegations made in his press conference in Delhi on August 7.

