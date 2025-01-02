As rabies deaths rise, TN health dept directs vaccine availability in all districts

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) With a rise in dog bite cases across Tamil Nadu, the state health department has directed district and city health officers to ensure round-the-clock availability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV).

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health (DPH) instructed health officers to maintain a stock of at least 20 vials of ARV at all times.

Officials have been directed to administer the vaccine in all dog bite cases without hesitation, regardless of concerns about wastage.

Additionally, no denial or refusal to administer ARV, even during night hours, will be tolerated.

The state has witnessed an alarming surge in rabies-related deaths and dog bites in 2024, with 34 human fatalities and 6.42 lakh dog bite cases reported up to October — the highest in five years.

In comparison, 2023 recorded 18 rabies deaths and 4.41 lakh dog bite cases.

Sources in the health department stated that updated data on rabies cases and deaths is being compiled.

Rabies remains a significant public health concern, with a 100 per cent fatality rate, a stark contrast to Tamil Nadu’s zero fatalities from malaria, chikungunya, scrub typhus, leptospirosis, and Japanese encephalitis in 2024.

A lack of reliable data on the dog population in many districts exacerbates the challenge of managing rabies.

Accurate population estimates are essential for planning vaccination campaigns and sterilisation surgeries under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

While some districts, such as Chennai and Coimbatore, have conducted dog population censuses, many others lack this critical data.

Interestingly, the Nilgiris district has been rabies-free for the past 15 years due to sustained and aggressive vaccination efforts.

Sundar Raj, an animal rights activist in the Nilgiris, explained, “We carried out door-to-door vaccination. There was resistance initially, but we convinced people.”

He also highlighted the importance of testing dogs with rabies symptoms.

“A rabid dog would have bitten many other dogs before dying. These dogs develop rabies within 2–15 days. If the rabid dog is not tested and ring vaccination is not conducted, the virus keeps spreading,” he warned.

The DPH’s statement also addressed snake bite cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu reported 7,310 snake bite cases till June 2024, compared to 19,795 cases in 2023.

The health department directed district officials to ensure the availability of anti-snake venom (ASV) at all Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres.

A minimum stock of 10 vials of ASV should be maintained at all times.

ASV should be administered to all snake bite victims before referring them to tertiary care facilities.

The department clarified that performing a test dose is unnecessary before administering ASV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.