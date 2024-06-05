Putin dials PM Modi, says election verdict confirms his 'high political authority'

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warmly congratulating him on the success of the BJP-led NDA's triumph in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections and highlighting that results speak a volume about the Indian leader's "high political authority".

"This is a reflection of the support of the political course pursued by the Indian leadership, recognition of the results achieved in the socio-economic development of the country and the strengthening of its international authority," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying during the conversation with PM Modi.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, which will continue to expand in all directions. It was agreed to continue constructive personal interaction between the leaders of the two countries," it added.

In a separate congratulatory telegram sent to PM Modi, the Russian President said that the voting results once again confirmed the Indian leader's "personal high political authority" and support for his course towards accelerated socio-economic development of India, including the protection of its interests on the world stage.

"We attach great importance to the relationship of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. I am confident that the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India are in the interests of further building up traditional mutually beneficial cooperation and filling it with new content," added the Russian President.

"I sincerely wish you new success in your government activities, as well as good health and prosperity," Putin concluded.

