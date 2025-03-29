‘Pushing age-old political agenda’: RSS mouthpiece slams Mohanlal’s Empuraan

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) The highly anticipated Mohanlal film Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj, has come under sharp criticism from Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece. However, the Kerala unit of the BJP has distanced itself from the controversy, maintaining that it is just a film.

An article in Organiser claimed that Empuraan is not merely entertainment but a vehicle for pushing an "age-old political agenda."

It stated, "The film was widely marketed as a pan-India movie. Empuraan delves into the sensitive subject of the post-Godhra riots, but it does so with a clear and alarming bias. Rather than focusing on historical events, the film uses the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots to push a divisive, anti-Hindu narrative that poses a serious threat to societal harmony."

The article also criticises both Prithviraj and Mohanlal. Regarding Prithviraj, it alleges, "This overt political commentary is not disguised as fiction or creative liberty -- it is blatant and unambiguous. By portraying the BJP as a destabilising force and Hindu nationalism as inherently dangerous, Empuraan contributes to the current political rhetoric, deepening divisions in an already polarised country. This portrayal risks inciting further social unrest and resentment among communities."

Regarding Mohanlal, it states, "For fans who have admired him for his acting skills and portrayals of unity, seeing him endorse a project that targets one community so explicitly is heartbreaking. It is essential that the public, especially the millions who admire Mohanlal, critically engage with the content of the film and recognise its political overtones. Only then can we ensure that cinema remains a space for entertainment, not for furthering ideological divides."

However, newly appointed Kerala BJP state president and former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed the controversy.

Speaking in Delhi on Saturday, he stated that he did not wish to comment, adding, "A film should be seen as a film." He blamed the media for spreading baseless reports and denied any BJP decision to boycott the film.

Kerala’s Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurien, also downplayed the issue. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he remarked that Mohanlal started his career as a villain and has come a long way. "Everyone knows how PM Modi was seen in 2000 and where he is now," he added.

When asked about the controversy, actor-turned-Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi simply responded, "I have nothing to say on it."

However, BJP National Council member C. Reghunath took a stronger stance, demanding that Mohanlal be stripped of his honourary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

"He has no business portraying the country’s rulers in a negative light. No one will believe that Mohanlal was unaware that the film paints those in power in a poor light. The Censor Board has also erred in its decision. Moreover, a probe should be launched to determine if foreign funds were used to finance this film. I will approach the court to revoke Mohanlal’s honourary rank," he said.

The film has received a mixed response so far. Producers are now concerned about whether the controversy will impact box office collections, as reports have emerged that some pre-booked tickets have been cancelled.

