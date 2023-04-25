Pushed policemen in self-defence, says Sharmila

Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila clarified on Tuesday that she pushed some policemen in "self-defence" during an incident that occurred outside her house on Monday.

Soon after release from Chanchalguda Jail, she denied attacking police personnel. She said she pushed some male police officers in self-defence as they were trying to touch her.

Sharmila, who was granted bail by a city court, claimed that the police released only a few videos. She wanted to know why videos in which she was threatened were not made public.

The sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was released from jail on Tuesday morning after her lawyers submitted court documents to the jail officials.

Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. She wanted to know if KCR was finding himself incapable of running the administration. "Has KCR come to the Secretariat any day? Has he fulfilled the promises made to people? Except for corruption, he has done nothing," she said.

The YSRTP leader wondered if submitting a memorandum to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was a crime.

Police had stopped Sharmila from leaving her house on Monday as she was heading to the office of the SIT, which is probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case. As she sat on protest in front of her house, police detained her. She allegedly manhandled police personnel.

Sharmila was booked and arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel on duty. Later, a city court sent her to judicial custody for 14 days.

The court on Tuesday granted her conditional bail.

