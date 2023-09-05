Punjab's 44 village-level defence committees to dismantle drug supply

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (IANS) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday convened a meeting with 44 village-level defence committees (VLDCs) in Pathankot to devise a strategy to dismantle the drug supply network and curb drug smuggling.

VLDCs, which act as 'eyes and ears' of security forces, plays a vital role on ground in getting real-time information leading to disruption of drug networks.

Inviting all the VLDCs to work as cohesive teams, the DGP said Punjab Police have enforced a three-pronged strategy -- enforcement, de-addiction and prevention -- to completely root-out the menace of drugs from the state.

The 44 VLDCs of Pathankot have taken a resolute stand against drug-related issues and declared their villages "drug-free zones".

Representatives of VLDCs have vowed to work hand-in-hand with the police to eradicate the drug menace from their communities.

As a symbol of empowerment and recognition, DGP Yadav has bestowed VLDCs with new identification cards and unique jackets to facilitate their identification and collaboration with law enforcement.

He also lauded the extraordinary dedication and courage displayed by VLDCs during a critical flood crisis and honoured two outstanding VLDC members for their exemplary service. DGP Yadav also inaugurated two newly constructed Police Stations -- Sadar and Taragarh, reinforcing the commitment to providing efficient policing experience to the public.

