Punjab Vigilance attaches properties of ex-deputy director Food Supply Dept

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has attached four properties of Rakesh Singla, former Deputy Director of Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Department, and his wife Rachna Singla, officials said on Sunday



This action was taken on the interim attachment order passed by the court of Ajit Attri, Special Judge, Ludhiana, on August 8.

A case was registered on August 16, 2022, against former Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his associate Singla and others in connection with illegal allotment of labour and cartage tenders to contractors in 2020-21.

Singla was declared proclaimed offender on December 3, 2022, and Red Corner notice has also been issued against him.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said Singla had purchased a number of properties during his posting in the department and while holding charge as Chairman of Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) of the Food Supply Department.

During the investigation, the vigilance found that Singla had purchased five properties in Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

All these five properties were purchased by him in the name of his wife from 2011 to 2022. Out of these, four properties situated in Ludhiana have been attached.

Another case of disproportionate assets was registered against both Singla and his wife and both are absconding in this case, he added.

