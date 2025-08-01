Punjab unveils anti-drug school curriculum to sensitise eight lakh students

Fazilka (Punjab), Aug 1 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday unveiled the anti-drug curriculum to be introduced in schools under ‘War Against Drugs’ with an aim to sensitise eight lakh students.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said, “This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the battle against drugs from the border district of Punjab”. He said Punjab’s war against drugs has now reached a crucial stage, and as part of the third phase of the state government’s campaign ‘Yudh Nashean De Virudh’ (war against drugs), a special syllabus is being introduced in all government schools for students from classes 9 to 12. Kejriwal said that through this syllabus, eight lakh students will be made aware of the dangers of drug abuse and encouraged to stay away from narcotic substances.

The former Delhi chief minister said this anti-drug programme will involve 3,658 schools, and renowned scientists will also take part in raising awareness among students. He said the curriculum will include 35-minute sessions, to be conducted fortnightly over 27 weeks and will include documentaries, quizzes, posters, and interactive activities. These sessions will focus on major themes such as busting myths about drugs, strategies to say no to drugs, and resisting peer pressure.

He said the government has already launched the ‘war against drugs’ campaign, and under this initiative, more than 15,000 drug traffickers have been sent to jail, properties have been seized, and over 1,000 kg of heroin has been recovered. Kejriwal said properties acquired by drug smugglers through the illegal drug trade are being demolished. The most notorious and feared drug lord has been put behind bars by an honest government in the state.

In his address, Chief Minister Mann said that due to the efforts of the government complete facelift of government schools has taken place. He said students are leaving the private schools and joining government schools, which shows people’s trust in them. Mann said such events should not have taken place, but it is unfortunate that such conditions have emerged in Punjab, due to which these events have been necessitated.

The Chief Minister said the blot of drugs has been put on the face of the state by the previous governments. He said after assuming charge of the state, it took time to formulate a strategy, adding the government started de-addiction centres to ensure treatment for those giving up drugs.

