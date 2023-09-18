Punjab’s ex-minister Garcha sedated, valuables stolen from house

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (IANS) Former Akali minister in Punjab, Jagdish Singh Garcha (85), his wife and sister along with one of their domestic helps were found unconscious at his residence in Ludhiana in a suspected robbery case.

The family's male domestic help is suspected to be behind the crime.

The police said the house was ransacked and valuables were missing. The servant was hired three months back.

It is suspected that he served food laced with sedatives on Sunday night and later fled with cash and jewellery.All the family members, including Garcha, have been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana where the condition of the Akali leader is stated to be serious.

Garcha has been a two-time MLA from the Kila Raipur seat.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh said prima facie it seems the male domestic helper mixed some intoxicating substance in the food on Sunday night. He then fled away with cash and valuables.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.