Punjab Police register case against woman cop for amassing ‘disproportionate assets’

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) Punjab Police on Monday registered a case against the woman constable Amandeep Kaur, who was arrested last month after 17.71 grams of heroin were recovered from a black SUV she was driving and was active on Instagram while driving luxury cars and donning high-end watches.

An official said that the Vigilance Bureau registered the cases against her for amassing “disproportionate assets”.

The bureau said she was arrested in line with the zero-tolerance policy against corruption adopted by the government for amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said a corruption case was registered against the accused in Bathinda following an inquiry into the complaint. During the investigation, details of her movable and immovable properties acquired between 2018 and 2025 were scrutinised, along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records.

The spokesperson said the probe revealed that Kaur had a total income of Rs 1,08,37,550 while her expenditure was Rs 1,39,64,802, which is Rs 31,27,252 more than her known sources of income and amounts to 28.85 per cent beyond her legitimate earnings.

The spokesperson added that based on these findings, the bureau registered a case on Monday under Sections 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The arrest of the dismissed cop came after a woman, Gurmeet Kaur, had lodged a complaint at the Women's Cell police station in Bathinda, alleging that her husband, Balwinder Singh, was a gangster who was involved in an extramarital relationship with Amandeep Kaur.

She also accused Amandeep Kaur of misusing her position, supporting Balwinder Singh in his illegal activities, and using her influence with senior police officials to protect him.

The dismissed constable, a resident of Chak Fateh Singh Wala village, hails from a ‘humble’ rural family. She joined the police force in 2011 and has been transferred 31 times during her stint.

Before her arrest on April 2, Amandeep Kaur was behind the wheel of a Mahindra Thar SUV. In multiple videos on her Instagram account, she was seen wearing a police uniform and flaunting her flashy lifestyle.

