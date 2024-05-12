Punjab Police recover Rs 84 lakh drug money, luxury vehicles

Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) Punjab Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and recovered drug money of Rs 84 lakh, along with luxury vehicles and a truck from 13 members arrested in the 48-kg heroin case, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

He wrote on X that the accused were involved in various roles in the drug network such as suppliers, purchasers, and hawala operators.

"Jalandhar's Commissionerate Police scores big in anti-drug efforts!" he posted on X.

"Acting on the forward and backward linkages of 48 Kg Heroin case, Additional seizure of ₹ 84 lakhs drug money made along with luxury vehicles & a truck from 13 syndicate members arrested, they were involved in various roles of the the drug network acting as suppliers, purchasers, hawala operators. Kudos to @PunjabPoliceInd for their unwavering commitment to keeping our streets safe! #DrugBust #JalandharPolice," read the post.

