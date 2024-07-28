Punjab panel seeks report into thrashing of minors by teacher

Chandigarh, July 28 (IANS) The Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) has taken cognizance of media reports regarding an incident in Lasara village in Phillaur district where a teacher allegedly thrashed minor students for not doing homework.

The commission has written to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jalandhar (Rural), asking him to take action and submit the action report by July 30.

Citing media reports, Commission Chairman Kanwardeep Singh said families of children claimed that the teacher slapped and beat up the students with sticks for not completing their homework.

The incident involved students aged 8 and 10 years. The Chairman said once the report "is received, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.