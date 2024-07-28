Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: Australia on top, South Korea at second; India placed 22nd

Paris, July 28 (IANS) Australia continued to surge ahead in the medal tally at the 33rd Olympic Games here, adding a bronze medal to their count from the first day. With their strong events coming in the evening, Australia will hope to continue its surge on the second day. South Korea and Japan moved up to the second and third positions picking up a couple of gold medals on Sunday.

India made its entry in the table at 22nd position after Manu Bhaker won a historic bronze medal in the Women's 10mm Air Pistol shooting.

Here's the medal tally at 1030 pm IST on Sunday:

MEDAL TALLY

Top 5and India:

Nation G S B T

1) Australia 4 2 0 6

2) S. Korea 3 2 1 6

3) China 3 1 1 5

4) Japan 3 1 1 5

5) France 2 2 2 6

22) India 0 0 1 1

