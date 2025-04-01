Punjab isn’t Kejriwal’s personal jagir: Sirsa slams AAP convener for use of state resources

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has mounted a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of exploiting Punjab’s resources for personal and political gains.

In a strongly worded post on X on Tuesday, Sirsa, who holds the portfolios of Food & Supplies, Industry, and Forest & Environment in the Delhi government, questioned Kejriwal’s frequent use of Punjab’s state helicopter.

"Punjab isn’t Kejriwal’s personal jagir! Why is Arvind Kejriwal using Punjab’s state helicopter like his personal ride? In what official capacity? Who gave CM Bhagwant Mann the right to hand over Punjab’s resources to serve AAP high command?" Sirsa wrote.

He further criticized the Punjab government, highlighting the state’s financial distress and governance issues. “Punjab is buried under debt. Farmers are in distress, youth are jobless, industries are collapsing… and public money is being blown on Kejriwal’s VIP luxuries!” he alleged.

The Delhi minister called out Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding an explanation for the apparent misuse of state resources. "Is he Punjab’s CM or Kejriwal’s travel agent?" Sirsa asked, indicating that Mann was prioritising Kejriwal’s political activities over Punjab’s governance.

The controversy comes as Kejriwal visits Ludhiana again, his second in a fortnight. He is set to address a rally on Tuesday and lead a march against the drug menace on Wednesday as part of the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashe De Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign.

Volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) are also expected to participate in the march.

His visit comes in the run-up to the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, the dates for which are yet to be declared but which has become a battle of prestige for the ruling AAP.

The election has been necessitated following the death of AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Gogi on January 11.

