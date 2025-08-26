Punjab FC’s pathway from grassroots to national stage is stronger than ever: Panagiotis Dilmperis

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Punjab FC’s vision of building pathways from grassroots to the highest levels of Indian football has received another glowing endorsement, with six of its players earning national team call ups across different age categories.

The selections mark a proud moment not just for the club but also for the philosophy of youth development and holistic growth that has defined Roundglass in recent years.

Sharing his thoughts on the selection calls, a proud Punjab FC coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "We are extremely proud of Nikhil, Uvais, Sameer, Suhail, Pramveer, and Kipgen for earning these well-deserved call-ups. Every selection is a reflection of their hard work, discipline, and dedication, as well as the club’s philosophy of investing in youth. Their journeys inspire our entire team and prove that Punjab FC’s pathway from grassroots to the national stage is stronger than ever."

Leading the way are Nikhil Prabhu and Muhammed Uvais, who have been named in the Indian senior team for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. For Nikhil, the call up is a reward for years of steady progress from Gujarat to the top flight, while Uvais’ tireless work in defence has made him one of Punjab’s most reliable performers. Both now have the chance to showcase their abilities on the continental stage, underlining the quality being cultivated at the club.

Speaking on his debut India call-up, Uvais said, "It's surreal to be called up to the national camp. I think my performances with Punjab FC played a big role. I gave my best there, and I'm glad it helped me earn this opportunity."

At the youth level, striker Sameer has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Indian football. His selection for the India U17 team for both the SAFF U17 Championship and the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers is another milestone in a journey that has been defined by pace, flair and relentless determination. For Punjab FC, it is a proud validation of their grassroots program which continues to produce talent capable of shining against Asia’s best.

The U23 squad for the friendly against Iraq also carries a strong Punjab FC flavour. Three young Shers, Muhammad Suhail, Pramveer Singh and Manglenthang Kipgen, have been included, each representing a different thread of the club’s story. Suhail, the attacking livewire from Kerala, has already made waves at youth tournaments and now gets a chance to test himself against tough international opposition. Defender Pramveer, who only a year ago became the youngest starter in Indian Super League history, continues his rapid rise with a place in the U23 squad. Meanwhile, the industrious Kipgen, whose versatility in midfield has stood out at both academy and senior levels, has also been rewarded with a national call up.

Together, these six players embody the spirit of Punjab FC: fearless, ambitious and committed to growth. Their journeys prove that the club’s model, powered by Roundglass, is not just about winning matches but about shaping careers, building confidence and preparing young Indians to succeed on the global stage.

As Punjab FC continues its campaign in the domestic season, the sight of its players in the India jersey will serve as inspiration for every young athlete in the academy. From grassroots fields to international arenas, the message is clear: the Shers are roaring louder than ever.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.