Punjab aims to procure 185 lakh metric tons paddy: Minister

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) With Punjab aiming to procure 185 lakh metric tons paddy, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Saturday held a review meeting with the top brass for deployment of teams at inter-state borders to ensure that no illegal recycled paddy from outside the state is allowed.

Expressing satisfaction at arrangements for its procurement, the minister said the government is fully geared up for ensuring hassle-free procurement.

The minister asked the top officials to consider all genuine issues of the rice millers, including the lack of space with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) which has also been raised with the Central government.

At the meeting, Principal Secretary (Food) Vikas Garg apprised the minister that the Union Ministry, in response to the state’s demand for enough space for the delivery of rice, has given a written assurance for creating 40 LMT space by December 2024, while providing movement for 15 LMT by October-end.

The minister directed the department to ensure the movement of stocks in close coordination with the FCI so that the required storage space is created for the delivery of rice in 2024-25.

The reduction in export duty for rice should also lead towards the creation of space for foodgrains, the minister said.

With 32 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation, Punjab is targetting procurement of 185 lakh metric tons for which e cash credit limit (CCL) to the tune of Rs 41,378 crore for 2024-25 has already been released by the RBI.

The central government has fixed a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,320 per quintal for grade 'A' paddy this season. Four state procurement agencies, viz Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, the PSWC, along with FCI, will procure paddy on minimum support price as per specifications laid down by the government of India.

