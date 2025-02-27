Pune bus rape case: Manhunt launched for accused, Rs 1 lakh reward announced

Pune, Feb 27 (IANS) Pune Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Dattatray Gade, the prime accused in the horrific Pune bus rape case.

The history-sheeter remains absconding for the past 48 hours, prompting an extensive police search to apprehend him.

The shocking incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Swargate bus stand in Pune, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus.

Officials reported that the victim had arrived at the bus stand to board a bus to her hometown in Satara district when the accused, who was roaming around the premises, approached her under false pretences.

According to the police, Gade misled the woman by directing her to another bus, falsely claiming it was headed for her destination. Trusting his words, she boarded the bus, only for the accused to follow her and commit the crime inside before fleeing the scene.

The traumatised woman later managed to take another bus to her hometown, where she informed her friend about the assault and subsequently lodged a police complaint.

Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil confirmed that Gade has a history of criminal offences and was previously booked by Pune Rural Police. Authorities are actively tracking him down to bring him to justice.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has taken swift action by ordering a departmental inquiry against the station master and depot manager at Swargate bus stand.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also replaced security guards at the premises and has been directed to submit a detailed report within seven days.

According to a statement by the MSRTC, in light of rising female ridership under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' Sarnaik has convened a meeting of senior transport officials to enhance safety measures for women passengers. He also warned that any negligence on the part of officials will result in immediate suspension.

The case has sparked outrage, raising serious concerns over security at public transport hubs, and authorities are under pressure to ensure swift justice for the victim while reinforcing safety protocols for women travellers.

