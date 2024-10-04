PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil's FIFA World Cup qualifiers squad

Brasilia, Oct 4 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Beraldo will replace injured Gleison Bremer in the Brazilian squad, which faces Chile and Peru in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Juventus defender Bremer, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee during a Champions League match against Bull Leipzig on Wednesday, will undergo surgery in the coming days.

"Unfortunately, we have received news of a serious injury to the athlete Bremer, a person who deserves all our respect, consideration, affection and support, so that he can return as soon as possible. In his place, we are calling up Beraldo, from PSG,” said coach Dorival Jr.

Brazil is scheduled to face Chile in the ninth round of the qualifiers on October 10 at Nacional de Santiago in the Chilean capital, followed by their clash with Peru on October 15 in Brasilia.

With ten points after eight matches, Brazil occupies fifth place in the CONMEBOL table. Chile occupies ninth place, with five points. The top six out of the 10 teams will qualify directly.

