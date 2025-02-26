Protests erupt after Netanyahu suggests demilitarising southern Syria

Damascus, Feb 26 (IANS) Protests broke out across southern Syria in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks rejecting the presence of Syria's interim government forces in the area south of Damascus.

In an address on Sunday, Netanyahu declared that Israel "will not allow HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) forces or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus."

He insisted on the "full demilitarisation of southern Syria," which ignited widespread anger across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Demonstrations took place in several Syrian cities, including Sweida, Daraa, Damascus, and Quneitra. In Damascus, protesters gathered outside the United Nations office, demanding an international response to Netanyahu's "provocative statements."

Khair Ghazali, a Syrian citizen, stressed the Syrian people's rejection of the Israeli violations of Syria's sovereignty.

"We are here in front of the United Nations (office) to send a message rejecting Netanyahu's statements. As Syrians, we are one people across all regions, sharing the same struggles and aspirations. We are strong enough to solve our own problems. We do not need foreign overseers," he said.

Sharing the same sentiment, Syrian writer Rami Kousa emphasised national sovereignty, saying it's the Syrian people's duty to stand against any attempt to undermine the country's sovereignty, "whether by Israel or any other country trying to impose an occupation-like role."

In Sweida, hundreds rallied in the city center, waving Syrian flags and denouncing Netanyahu's remarks. Hiba Twair, a protester from Sweida, asserted that Netanyahu's remarks only reflect his desire, not the Syrian people's.

"Netanyahu's statements represent only himself. Every region of Syria, whether in the north, east, or south, belongs to Syria alone. We reject any identity other than our Syrian identity," Twair said.

Firas Al-Haqbani, another demonstrator from Sweida, stressed his rejection of the Israeli demands. "These statements are completely rejected. Jabal al-Arab, Hauran Plain, and Quneitra are home to Syrians whose loyalty is to Syria and Syria alone," he said.

The protests come amid increased Israeli military operations in southern Syria, with reports of Israeli forces expanding their presence near the border. The situation has fueled growing fears of escalation, as Syria's interim government pushes to consolidate control over its territory.

In the final statement wrapping up the one-day Syrian National Dialogue Conference on Tuesday, the interim government reaffirmed Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, rejecting any form of partition while condemning the presence of Israeli troops in Syrian territory as a violation of sovereignty, calling for their immediate and unconditional withdrawal.

