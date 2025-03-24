Protests against Waqf Bill understandable, says CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, March 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill taking place across the country are understandable.

Speaking to reporters outside the Legislative Assembly, CM Omar Abdullah said the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill were understandable as only a particular religion is being targeted through this amendment.

He told reporters, “Charitable activities are linked to all religions and Muslims carry out these through Waqf. When a particular religion is targeted, there will be tension”.

It must be mentioned that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with large sit-ins planned in front of the state Assemblies in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively, as part of the first phase of the protest.

Parliament’s joint committee has submitted its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Though not listed yet, there is speculation that the proposed legislation could be brought for passage in Parliament during the ongoing Budget session.

The 31-member panel on the Bill, after multiple sittings and hearings, suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation even as the opposition members disagreed with the amendments.

The joint committee has adopted the report containing changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP by a majority vote.

The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards. The Bill was referred to the joint committee on August 8 last year, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

It must be mentioned that J&K has huge Waqf properties worth billions of rupees. In most cases, these properties were brought under public ownership during the Lt Governor’s rule, but still, there were many properties owned by certain families and local religious boards.

