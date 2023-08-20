Property confiscation notice for slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s sister Noori

Meerut (UP), Aug 20 (IANS) The Prayagraj police has pasted a notice regarding confiscation of property under Section 82 of the CrPc (Code of Criminal Procedure) at the residence of Ayesha Noori, sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, in the Bhawani Nagar locality under Nauchandi police station.

H.K Saxena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nauchandi police station, stated that Ayesha Noori is wanted for providing refuge to the accused Asad (who was later killed in a police encounter) and the fugitive shooter Guddu Muslim in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj.

She is currently evading law enforcement. Previously, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her, but she did not surrender to the court.

Saxena said that a Prayagraj police team visited the locality on the weekend and affixed a notice under Section 82 on Noori’s residence in Bhawani Nagar.

“Her property will be confiscated if she does not surrender to the court or the police,” stated Saxena.

Earlier, the police had arrested Dr Akhlaq, Noori’s husband, after a video emerged showing him and other family members welcoming Asad, Atiq’s son and an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, along with shooter Guddu Muslim.

The police booked Dr Akhlaq and his wife Noori in the case for providing shelter and financial assistance to the accused. While Dr Akhlaq remains incarcerated, Noori has been on the run since then.

Noori came into limelight when she openly expressed concerns about potential mistreatment of her brother Atiq by the police. Upon Atiq Ahmed’s transfer from Sabarmati jail in Gujarat to Prayagraj, she trailed the police convoy in her car alongside his lawyer.

Furthermore, Noori demanded custody of her brother Atiq’s minor sons. She accused police officials and a state government minister of intentionally causing difficulties for Atiq.

