Royal Enfield Classic 650 at Rs.3.37 Lakh: Specs, Features, and Other Highlights

After a long wait, Royal Enfield fans can finally rejoice as the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin has finally been launched. Prices for the Classic 650 Twin start at Rs. 3.37 lakh and go up to Rs. 3.50 lakh.

Royal Enfield uses the same tried and tested formula and Classic 650 Twin as well. The air-cooled, 648cc, twin-cylinder engine is at the heart of the bike, and it produces the same 47 hp and 52.3 Nm as most of the other bikes it powers.

One thing to note here is that the Classic 650's mainframe, subframe, and state of tune are extremely similar to those of the Shotgun 650.

However, style is what differentiates the Classic 650 from the Shotgun 650. The Classic 650 bike has a very traditional retro design and lots of chrome everywhere, including the switchgear cubes and wheel hubs.

The Classic 650 runs on 19/18-inch tubed wire-spoke wheels. MRF supplies the rubber here, with bespoke NyloHigh tires developed specifically for this model. The twin rear shocks are borrowed from the Shotgun and have the same 90mm of travel.

With its 14.7-liter fuel tank brimmed, the Classic 650 tips the scales at a portly 243kg, and this makes it the heaviest Royal Enfield available today.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin can be had in four colors: Bruntingthorpe Blue (Rs 3.37 lakh), Vallam Red (Rs 3.37 lakh, Teal (Rs 3.41 lakh), and Black Chrome (Rs 3.50 lakh)