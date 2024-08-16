Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘coolest cat in town’ Joe Jonas happy birthday

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, whom she referred to as the “coolest cat in town," on his 35th birthday.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture featuring her, her husband Nick Jonas, and Joe. In the image, Priyanka is seen wrapped around Nick’s arm, while Joe smiles at the camera for a pose.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town.”

Joe got married to English actress Sophie Turner in 2019. In 2023, the two filed for divorce. They have two daughters.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for “The Bluff," a swashbuckler film helmed by Frank E. Flowers. The film was being shot in Australia. It also features popular names such as Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century, “The Bluff” will have Priyanka playing an ex-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

She will also be seen in “Head of State," starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Recently, Nick Jonas spoke about their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and whether she will follow in the footsteps of his father and mother, Priyanka, in choosing careers.

“I mean, she could. She’s certainly full of personality,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight.

Talking about his and Priyanka’s journey in showbiz, Nick said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride.”.

“We’ve both been working so long that we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of we’re fortunate to have the kind of careers we have had but it also is a wild ride,” he shared.

“So, we want her to take her sweet time making that decision and you know we’ll be there to guide her every step in her way if she wants.”

