Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Babu and others share heartfelt wishes on Eid

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) On the occasion of Eid today, a host of celebrities took to social media to share their heartfelt wishes.

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) On the occasion of Eid today, a host of celebrities took to social media to share their heartfelt wishes. From Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra to Madhuri Dixit, Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, and others, stars from all corners of the industry embraced the spirit of the festival with heartfelt wishes.

Mammootty took to his X handle to extend his Eid wishes to fans. He wrote in Malayalam, which loosely translates to, “Heartfelt Eid greetings to everyone.” Nayanthara also extended her Eid wishes with a heartfelt post “Eid Mubarak” and a prayerful message. Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note in Tamil, which loosely translates to, “My warm greetings to all those celebrating Ramadan, a holy month that symbolizes physical and mental health, generosity, and the ability to embrace the poor; a month that exemplifies brotherhood and equality.” Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, and Rashmika Mandanna also sent heartfelt wishes to their fans on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Instagram handle to wish fans on Eid. Farhan Akhtar posted a sweet photo of him with his wife, Shibani Akhtar, and wrote, “We all dream under the same moon .. Eid Mubarak.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! Sending love and light your way.” Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha shared a post on his X handle that reads, “Warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Wishing all serenity, warmth, joy, laughter, peace & brotherhood. Wishing you a blessed celebration! Eid Mubarak!” Varun Dhawan posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Eid Mubarak."

Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the conclusion of the 29 or 30-day fast of Ramadan, is celebrated by Muslims around the world. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from sunrise to sunset, refraining from food and water. Eid, also referred to as Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which involves fasting from dawn to dusk.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.