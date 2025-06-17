Priyanka Chopra offers support to cousin Mannara Chopra after her father’s demise

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended her heartfelt condolences to her cousin sister Mannara Chopra, who is mourning the loss of her father.

The 'Baywatch' actress, known for her close bond with family, took to social media to mourn the loss of her paternal uncle. On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to express grief over the passing of her paternal uncle, Raman Rai Handa. In a heartfelt message, she extended her condolences to the bereaved family, tagging her cousin Mannara Chopra and aunt Kamini Chopra in the post.

Priyanka wrote, “You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti.”

Mannara Chopra’s father, Raman Rai Handa, an advocate at the Delhi High Court, passed away in Mumbai on June 16 at the age of 72. Mannara shared the news through her Instagram Stories, posting the family's official statement and remembering her father as “the pillar of strength for the family.”

The statement read, “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father, who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family (sic).”

Reportedly, Mannara’s father, Raman Rai, had been unwell for the past few days and was surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments in Mumbai. His last rites are scheduled to be held on June 18 at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West. Raman Handa was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. The extended family often reunited to celebrate festivals, birthdays, and special milestones together.

Speaking of Mannara Chopra, she made her Bollywood debut with “Zid,” though the film did not fare well at the box office. Her popularity soared after appearing on “Bigg Boss 17,” where she emerged as the second runner-up.

Most recently, she participated in the reality show “Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2,” where she joined a star-studded lineup that included Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar.

