Priyanka Chopra enjoys drive through icy landscape at -2°C

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video on social media from inside her car, capturing her drive through a foggy, icy landscape at a chilly -2°C.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the desi girl posted a video wherein she is seen clad in cozy winter attire as she embraced the frosty weather with humor. In her caption, Priyanka highlighted the dropping temperatures, writing, “It dropped a degree by the time I posted this. -2°C.” She further quipped about the eerie vibe of her surroundings, adding, “Looks like I am driving in this creepy hollow.”

As the video continued, PeeCee remarked, “It's -1 degree,” capturing the chill of her winter drive.

A few hours ago, the ‘Baywatch actress’ shared a snippet from an interview featuring Jackie Shroff. The video was accompanied by the text “My attitude at work every day.”

In the clip, the 'Karma' star could be heard saying, “Life hai bhidu kaam aate rehta hai, jaate rehta hai, karte rehne ka, aage chalte rehne ka, samjha na bhidu, aayega aate rahega, lene ka, maza lene ka, doosre din ka wait karne ka, aaya, aankh khul gaya, haath pair nahin dukh rahe fir nikal lene ka (It's life, and work will come and go. Keep doing it. It will keep on coming, take it, enjoy, and look forward to the next day! If you've woken up with good health, head on to work.”

Work-wise, Priyanka was last seen in Sam Heughan and Celine Dion-starrer “Love Again.” She will next be seen in the series “Citadel 2”. In the action thriller, she will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia. Actor Richard Madden will also return. Chopra is currently filming the new season in London.

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup, including "Heads of State" alongside Idris Elba and John Cena and "The Bluff," where she will co-star with Karl Urban.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.