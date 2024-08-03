Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Ankit, I don’t know how to fake that’s what keeps us connected

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has talked about how she and her rumoured beau Ankit Gupta are “very real” and don’t know “how to fake”, which keeps them connected.

Talking about her chemistry with Ankit being loved by the audience, Priyanka told IANS: “I think we are very real. I think that is the one quality that I feel is the reason. We are very normal. We don’t know how to fake, maybe that is what keeps us connected.

“We both don’t have a celebrity vibe, we don't have that we are very normal and that keeps us connected. That is something that keeps us connected to people who love us,” added the actress, who first met Ankit on the sets of the show “Udaariyaan” and developed a close bond.

Her relationship with the actor has often been questioned.

Choosing not to divulge much about it, Priyanka said: “When there is something we will share. We are happy and good friends. We are having a good time.”

After working on TV and participating in a reality show, Priyanka is making her OTT debut with the show “Dus June Ki Raat”, which also stars Tusshar Kapoor.

She says it has been a different journey from TV to reality shows to OTT for her.

“I have totally lived my journey. TV was very interesting and different. I started shooting for the first TV show in Covid as a lead. I was shooting in Chandigarh, experiencing cold and summer. Then I went to 'Bigg Boss' which was different and now I am enjoying this world. It has been good,” she said.

Just like all actors, Priyanka too dreams about working in Hindi cinema.

“I really want (to do films). Every actor would want to do films and everything else in between. So, I really want it to happen. But yes, we have to make our way. I am happy with the way I am moving forward in my journey so whatever time it takes,” she said.

The 27-year-old actress said that she is “hard working, focussed, and passionate."

“I am giving my best and that’s all I can do I guess,” said the actress.

“Dus June Ki Raat” will stream on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.