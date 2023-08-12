Prez Murmu gives assent to 4 bills including Delhi Services Bill

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Delhi Services Bill and three other bills received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

With the assent from the President all the four bills will now become laws.

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was one of the much-contentious bills for discussions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that concluded on Friday and replaces the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officials in the Delhi government, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and in the Lok Sabha on August 3, amid an uproar by the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday through a voice vote.

A similar voting process took place in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, despite the Opposition staging a walkout from the House over their demand to have a detailed discussion on the Manipur situation.

The Jan Vishwas Bill and the Registration of Births and Deaths Bill was also given assent by the President.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 2 with a voice vote, while the Lok Sabha approved it on July 27.

