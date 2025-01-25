President Murmu approves Gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces personnel on R-Day eve

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday on the eve of the 76th Republic Day approved Gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, including 11 posthumous, an official said.

These include two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous; 14 Shaurya Chakras, including three posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; two Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The President also approved 305 defence decorations to Armed Forces and other personnel. These include 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals; five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals; 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals; one Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); four Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 132 Vishisht Seva Medals," the statement read.

Here is the complete list announced by the President.

The Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year for the adoption of the country's own Constitution in 1950 -- over two years after India attained Independence on August 15, 1947.

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949 and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Parades, speeches, programmes and ceremonies including cultural events and ceremonies in the national capital as well as across the country mark the Republic Day celebrations.

The President addresses the nation on the eve of the Republic Day. On Saturday, President Murmu lauded the tireless efforts of the farming community, labourers, scientists as well as young Indians for their invaluable contributions to the country’s tangible progress, which has started to influence global economic trends.

President Murmu said that farmers have toiled hard to make the country self-sufficient in food production.

She added that the labourers have worked relentlessly to transform our infrastructure and manufacturing sector.

“Thanks to their sterling efforts, India’s economy today influences the global economic trends,” she said.

She also highlighted the giant leaps by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in space, in recent years.

“This month, the ISRO once again made the nation proud with its successful space docking experiment. India has now become the fourth country in the world to have this capability,” President Murmu said.

She further said the dreams of youth, especially young women are driving the ‘India of tomorrow’.

“We are marching towards the future, holding our heads high. The key to our future is our youth, especially the young women. Their dreams are moulding the India of tomorrow when we will be celebrating the centenary of our Independence,” she remarked.

She also spotlighted the achievements of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, a project close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Last year, on World Environment Day, we launched a unique campaign titled ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, paying tribute to the nurturing power of our mothers as well as that of Mother Nature. Its target of planting 80 crore seedlings was achieved ahead of the deadline,” she pointed out.

She further exhorted the countrymen to affirm our commitment to strive to realise Gandhi ji’s dreams.

“His watchwords, truth and non-violence will continue to remain relevant for the whole world. He taught us that rights and duties are two sides of the same coin – indeed, the true source of rights is duty,” President Murmu said.

Addressing the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day, she also extended congratulations to the countrymen on the day that saw the Constitution of India coming into existence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.