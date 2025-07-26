President, Defence Minister pay tribute to fallen heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes of the 1999 Kargil War on Saturday, asserting that their sacrifice during the conflict is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces.

“On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for our motherland. This day stands as a symbol of the extraordinary valour, courage, and unwavering determination of our troops,” President Murmu wrote on X.

She emphasised that their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will continue to inspire every citizen.

“Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!” the President said in her X post.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains,” he wrote in his X post.

The Defence Minister further emphasised that their supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces.

“India shall remain forever indebted to their service,” said the Defence Minister.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings, saying that the courage of the fallen heroes will inspire future generations.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, ex-servicemen, their families and all fellow Indians,” he wrote on X.

He said that the Indians bow in reverence and salute the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs who valiantly defended our motherland in the Kargil War.

“Their unflinching courage and valour will forever inspire generations. Jai Hind,” the Congress President wrote on X.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of the Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated in honour of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War. This day is celebrated throughout India, including in the national capital of New Delhi.

Functions are also organised all over the country to commemorate the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces.

Initially, the Pakistani army denied its involvement in the war, claiming that the Kashmiri militants caused it. However, documents left behind by casualties, testimony of POWs and later statements by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf pointed to the involvement of the Pakistani paramilitary forces, led by General Ashraf Rashid.

