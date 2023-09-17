Premier League: Mohamed Salah achieves milestone of 200 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool

Wolverhampton (England), Sep 17 (IANS) Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has achieved a milestone of 200 Premier League goal involvements for one club after he claimed two assists as he came from one behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Molineux Stadium.

Salah started on Saturday with 199 goal involvements for Liverpool, and set up goals for Cody Gakpo and Andrew Robertson to take his tally to 201.

The Egyptians 201 combined goal involvements make him just the eighth player to achieve the double-century for a single club in the Premier League era. And with his tally having been recorded in 223 matches, he is the second-fastest to reach the landmark, with only Thierry Henry quicker for Arsenal (206 games).

He has now recorded a goal or an assist in each of his last 11 Premier League matches, scoring five goals and setting up nine.

Overall, including his solitary assist for Chelsea in 2023/14, Salah has set up 63 Premier League goals, more than any other African player, breaking the previous record of 61 held by former Leicester City and Manchester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also praised Salah’s influence on the game, with two assists and a big involvement in the third goal against Wolves.

"He is unbelievable, he is involved in everything. First half wasn’t great, obviously, but then – again – a different system and he is a key-moment player, definitely. He is always there when we need him," Klopp said in a post-match press conference.

