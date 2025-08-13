Pratik Gandhi shares why patriotic themed stories feel deeply during ‘national festivals’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi says it’s vital to bring fresh, human-centered perspectives on patriotic stories.

Asked how one moves away from clichés when it comes to themed stories, Pratik told IANS: “It is very, very important to move away from clichés and take a fresh take—have a fresh take on similar stuff, maybe. More so because, you know, the more you want the younger audience to get involved with you, to get engaged in the storytelling, it is required to reinvent your style of storytelling.”

The actor added: These kinds of stories—you know, there’s a saying that there are only a few types of stories all over the world—every time you reinterpret or you find a smaller space where you can create a new emotion and then tell the story from that angle.

“So that's what we are also trying here. We have seen an ample amount of spy-world, spy-thrillers. But this is, for the first time, exploring the human side of a spy. And that's a fresh thing.”

Talking about why patriotic themed projects feel deeper specially during Independence Day or Republic Day, Pratik, who will be seen as an Indian spy in the Netflix series “Saare Jahan Se Accha” said: “It is like that. We are also talking about Pathpuja. So, closer to the festive season, you tend to do that more, right? Because of the overall energy of the society and the country.”

“Similarly, for our two big national festivals—15th August and 26th January—the overall emotion is such that you tend to celebrate these stories and their lives.”

“Saare Jahan Se Accha” follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

