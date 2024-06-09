Pralhad Joshi sworn in as Union Minister; thanks PM Modi & party leadership (Ld)

Bengaluru, June 9 (IANS) Senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi (62), was sworn in as a Union Minister on Sunday during the oath taking ceremony of the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is all set for another significant role in the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pralhad Joshi, in Modi 2.0, held the Mines, Coal, and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio.

"It is a matter of pride and happiness to become Cabinet minister for the second time," he stated.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership, party workers and voters who elected me," Pralhad Joshi said.

Supporters and family members of Joshi started celebrations in Dharwad following the swearing in ceremony.

Pralhad Joshi is also considered to be close to the Sangh Parivar.

He was elected for the fifth consecutive term from the Dharwad Parliamentary seat and won with a margin of 97,324 votes against Congress candidate Vinod Asooti.

Pralhad Joshi is married to Jyothi Joshi and has three daughters.

An industrialist turned politician, Joshi studied BA at K.S. Arts College in Hubballi.

A staunch follower of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Pralhad Joshi got an opportunity to contest as the BJP candidate from Dharwad North in 2004.

Pralhad Joshi has remained undefeated in the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat since 2004.

The Dharwad North seat was renamed Dharwad after delimitation.

Joshi has also published a book titled 'Sadhaneya Sankalpa' in Kannada.

He is fond of Hindustani classical music and plays chess, badminton, and carrom.

Pralhad Joshi participated as a member of the Indian Parliamentary delegation at the 63rd session of the General Assembly, UN, in December 2008 and spoke on atrocities against women and children.

He also participated as a member of the Indian Parliamentary delegation in April 2012 and spoke on the need for a "Genuine Political Settlement" to the Tamil issue in Sri Lanka.

