Pragya Jaiswal to actor Balakrishna: They say I am your lucky charm but it’s the other way around!

Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who plays the character Kaveri in director Bobby Kolli’s ‘Daaku Maharaaj’, which has now emerged a success, has told actor Balakrishna that he was her lucky charm and not the other way around as some others believe.

Taking to Instagram to express her gratitude to the whole team of Daaku Maharaaj, Pragya Jaiswal wrote, “As our film completes eight days in theatres today (breaking all past records), I was reminiscing the journey of being the fierce and determined KAVERI, a character I’ll always hold close to my heart.”

In particular, she thanked the film’s lea actor Balakrishna saying, “Thank you Balakrishna sir for the most incredible experience of working with you. They say I’m your lucky charm but truly it’s the other way around.”

Stating that she always knew Daaku Maharaaj was going to be special, Pragya said, “From the time I got a call from @director.bobby (while I was in Tirupati) I knew it was special. Followed by an immediate look test, to being Kaveri on sets each day, till the last day of shoot, this journey has been nothing short of exhilarating.”

Thank you director Bobby for his vision, she said, he was one of the finest directors she had worked with.

The actress also thanked cameraman Vijay Karthik Kannan for “bringing that vision to life so beautifully and relentlessly”, stunt master Venkat for making the fight scenes effortless for her and dance choreographer Shankar for “the beautiful moments” in the song

She also expressed gratitude to her team saying, “And a humungous thank you to my AMAZING team @makeupbymadhushreeganapathy @chinnahairstylist @hairbyvenky for believing in Kaveri & bringing her to life. And THE best @visioncelebhub @mnpk288 @mahesh_anapagaddi for all that you do each day to make everything happen for me.”

