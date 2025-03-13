Power defaulters owe crores; encroachments along water bodies being removed: J&K govt

Jammu, March 13 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was informed on Thursday that electric power defaulters owe crores of Rupees to the government, and efforts to remove encroachments along water bodies were going on.

In reply to a question by MLA Sheikh Khursheed, the government said that electric power defaulters owe crores of Rupees to the power development department (PDD), putting a massive burden on the department.

The Assembly was informed that even government departments, industrial units, semi-government organisations and private institutions owe hundreds of crores to the PDD on the account of electricity dues.

The list of defaulters includes Chief Engineer Salal Hydroelectric power project of NHPC at Rs 56.96 crore, Executive Engineer PHE Sopore has dues amounting to Rs 45.84 crore, while Chief Mining Engineer J&K Minerals Ltd. owes Rs 42.43 crore.

Other notable defaulters include, Rajpora Lift Irrigation AWP Stage 1 & 2 – Rs 39.83 crore, Ex-Engineer PHE Mechanical Division Sopore – Rs 26.87 crore, Water Supply Scheme Tangnar – Rs 24.10 crore, Manager Jammu & Kashmir Cements Ltd. – Rs 22.49 crore, Lift Irrigation Lethpora Stage 1st – Rs 21.97 crore, Ex-Engineer PHE Mechanical Division Sopore (PR 96) – Rs 21.41 crore and others.

The house was informed that 2,75,081 consumers have registered under the ongoing amnesty scheme, which includes 1,60,507 from the Jammu division and 1,14,574 from Kashmir.

The government has granted an amnesty scheme to consumers with pending bills, allowing them to clear dues in installments and get relief from interest and penalties.

In reply to another question by NC MLA Mubarak Gul, the House was informed that removal of the encroachment along water bodies, including river Jhelum, is being given top priority.

The House was informed that directions have been issued to all field officers to maintain strict watch and vigil and take immediate necessary actions in case of any reported encroachments.

The House was also told that 412 Kachha/Pacca structures, 301 boundary walls and 3,35,704 trees were removed from the banks of river Jhelum. These trees were deliberately planted to encroach upon the river land.

“Weir (A small barrier across River Jhelum to control water level) at Chattabal plays a pivotal role in maintaining water level in the Jhelum, and it is fully operational and is maintaining the navigable water depth for boats in winter season only.

“The work for beautification of Jhelum bund was executed by I&FC Department for which funds were provided to this Department under Smart City Project under the aegis of H&UDD. Rs 68.02 crore DPR was approved by CEO Smart City against the beautification of the Jhelum bunds,” the government said.

