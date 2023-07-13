Postal dept releases special cover on Naga back basket as tribute to Naga mothers

Kohima, July 13 (IANS) The Department of Post under the Union government on Thursday released a special cover of the Naga back basket (NBB) as a mark of tribute to all Naga mothers and women.

The bamboo and cane basketry is an intrinsic part of everyday life in Nagaland, which is not only used to carry firewood, rice or vegetables by the Naga women, but is often gifted to a girl by her parents as a sign of love and affection.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan released the special postal cover on NBB at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Thursday.

Noting that more often women’s handwork and contributions to a family goes unappreciated, he said that NBB is usually associated with the rural Naga woman.

Appreciating the postal department for releasing the special cover, the Governor said that this bamboo made craft epitomises handwork, responsibility and affection of the Naga women.

Ganesan narrated how Naga people in the past produced their baskets which were usually woven out of cane or bamboo in most Naga homes for domestic use.

He also said that the baskets are constructed by men during their leisure time after they return home from their toils in the field.

The Governor said that Nagaland has a rich history of culture and tradition, but with changing times, the younger generation is losing touch with the traditional practices and values.

Ganesan expressed his happiness that the older generation is becoming aware of this fact, and the Naga civil societies have tasked themselves to teach to revive the dying cultural practices and traditional arts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Man Ki Baat’ programme had mentioned about the Lidi Khro Society in Kohima that is doing a wonderful job in teaching and promoting Naga arts, including traditional basket weaving, to the younger generation, the Governor said.

L. Tiken Singh, superintendent of post offices, Nagaland, said that this initiative to release the special cover on NBB has been taken up to popularise the handicrafts of Nagaland.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.