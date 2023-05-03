Postal department derecognises 2 employees unions, denies move to privatise post offices

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Department of Posts has withdrawn the recognition of All India Postal Employees Union Group 'C' and National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) with effect from April 25, 2023.

The action was taken after a complaint was received regarding alleged violation of the Central Civil Services (Recognition of Service Association) Rules - CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993 by the two associations, official sources said.

The rules recognise such service associations. It is incumbent upon all the recognised associations to comply with all the provisions of the CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993, they informed.

The move also comes amid claims by certain associations that the government was planning to privatise post offices.

Official sources said that certain employees associations have been making non-factual and misleading statements regarding privatisation or corporatisation of the postal department.

They clarified that there is no proposal of corporatisation or privatisation of the post offices.

Rather, they added that the government has utilised the postal network for doorstep digital banking and delivery of government services in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the two associations - All India Postal Employees Union Group 'C' and National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) - were derecognised for reportedly violating the CCS rules.

The allegations pertained to irregular utilisation of the funds raised from members of the unions.

A detailed inquiry was conducted regarding complaints following due procedure. The union was given sufficient opportunity to present their case, sources said.

The inquiry report identified various irregularities in fund utilisation by the union which were violative of provisions of CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993.

Violation of multiple provisions under these rules amounted to non-compliance of the objective of service associations with respect to aspects like promoting the common service interest of its members, utilising funds for purpose other than furtherance of objects of service association and non allowance of political funding or propagation of political views of any party or its member.

Consequently, following due procedures, the postal department withdrew the recognition of the two associations.

