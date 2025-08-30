Portugal pass Jota’s No.21 jersey to close friend Neves

Oeiras (Portugal), Aug 30 (IANS) Portugal have chosen to honour Diogo Jota by transferring his No. 21 national team jersey to his close friend and former teammate Ruben Neves, a tribute confirmed by head coach Roberto Martinez roughly a month after the forward died in a car accident.

Neves, who plays midfield for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, served as a pallbearer at Jota’s funeral, underscoring the depth of their relationship beyond the pitch. Jota, aged 28, died alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva, in northwestern Spain when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames, an event that has galvanised the national squad around shared grief and purpose. The pair were teammates during their time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where their bond was forged through club and international football.

"We know what Diogo meant to each of us and the impact he had on our lives. We want to honour his memory every day. He will be with us and will be another force helping us achieve our goals. Diogo's example is a light for us. We will carry his spirit in our hearts," Martinez told reporters on Friday.

"Diogo's absence is a factor of unity, motivation and responsibility, because Diogo wanted to win the World Cup, and we are here to fight and achieve that dream. I can also announce that the number 21 jersey will go to Ruben Neves, because that way, that number will remain on the field and with all of us. He had a very close relationship with Diogo and is the ideal person to represent him."

Martinez’s remarks frame Jota’s loss as both an emotional anchor and a competitive catalyst, aligning the squad’s World Cup ambitions with a collective tribute that keeps his presence symbolically alive on the field. Assigning the shirt to Neves ensures Jota’s number is regularly visible in competition while recognising the midfielder’s role as a custodian of his friend’s legacy. Neves’ selection reflects their longstanding ties and shared history at club and international level, making the gesture resonate deeply within the dressing room.

Tributes have continued across club football as well, with Liverpool retiring the No. 20 shirt that Jota wore during his time at Anfield in a permanent mark of respect. Brighton & Hove Albion’s James Milner, a former teammate of Jota at Liverpool, will also wear the No. 20 jersey this season in homage to the late forward.

