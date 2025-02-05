Pooja Hegde wants to star in a film for children, also play superhero on screen

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has a long wishlist for the genres she wants to work in which includes action, a children’s movie and a superhero flick.

Pooja made her acting debut with the Tamil film “Mugamoodi” in 2012. In 2016, she made her Hindi debut with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Mohenjo Daro”. Fast forward to 2025, the actress has worked in several movies and a myriad of genres.

However, Pooja feels there’s “still a lot left”.

She told IANS: “I want to do an action film in which I am doing the action. I love interesting characters and character dramas. I’d love to do a father-daughter story or a mother-daughter story… I’d love to do something about friendship.”

The 34-year-old actress shared that she wants to do a kids film as the genre is not explored much in the country.

“I’d love to do something for children because growing up I always loved watching Harry Potter and something to do with magic. That’s a genre we really haven’t explored in India so much.”

That’s not it!

Pooja, whose latest release is “Deva” starring Shahid Kapoor, expressed her desire to play a superhero on screen.

“I would also someday do a Captain Marvel kind of story where I am the superhero.”

She added: “I feel why do we like to watch movies like either we find ourselves that we want to be like the hero of the film or we feel represented by the person playing us and we feel like ‘this is like me and I am not alone’ or we want to be empowered by the people that we are watching on screen and its important for women out there to have good women characters to look up to.”

“So, there’s a lot I have not done,” she concluded.

