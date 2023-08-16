UP Police take suo moto cognizance of viral video, suspend constable for thrashing man

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Taking suo moto cognizance of a video that went viral on different social media platforms, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked a constable in Ghaziabad and suspended him for thrashing a man brutally.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar area, Abhishekh Shrivastav, confirmed the matter. He said, "A video came to our notice from social media in which we found that a constable was thrashing a man. Later, the video was shared with our IT department.

'"The constable has been identified as Rinku Rajora who is posted in Madhuban Bapudham police station."

He further said that taking suo moto cognizance of the video, the constable has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and has been suspended.

"We are also trying to trace the victim to know what actually had happened and a statement of the constable will also be recorded to know why he had thrashed the man.

"No one is allowed to breach law and order conditions," ACP Shrivastav further said.

