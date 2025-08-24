Police personnel across country join 'Fit India - Sundays on Cycle' to promote healthy living

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Delhi Police on Sunday took part in the nationwide 'Fit India - Sundays on Cycle' campaign at the Indira Gandhi Arena in the national capital, with the aim of spreading awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyles among citizens.

The initiative, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), is held simultaneously in all state and union territory capitals, encouraging participation from people of all age groups.

A Delhi Police official told IANS, "Fit India is a great initiative, mainly aimed at tackling obesity and drugs, and Delhi Police support it. We want to give a message that fitness and outdoor activities have become very important for everyone."

The event also saw the participation of young sports achievers.

U-19 World Boxing Championship Gold Medalist Krisha Verma said, "As athletes, we always stay fit, but along with us, everyone else should also remain fit."

2020 Junior Asian Weightlifting Champion and Asian Championship Bronze Medalist Ananya Patil, who was also present, added, "The atmosphere is very good here, and this is a great initiative taken by Fit India. Obesity is a big problem in India, and for this, we should try to give one hour of our lives to exercise."

This edition of the campaign also witnessed large-scale participation from police forces across the country.

In Gujarat, Ahmedabad Rural Police organised a 5 km cycle rally under the initiative, with over 100 participants joining in.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Aastha Rana told IANS, "Under the Indian government's Fit India Mission 24-8-2025, we organised a cyclothon rally, yoga, Zumba and rope skipping sessions. Over 100 participants are here today."

In Rajasthan's Sikar district, police also actively participated in the campaign.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Pal said, "Under the FIT India Movement, the Government of India and the Sports Ministry are organising Sundays on Cycle across the country. Our Rajasthan Police and DG have been tasked with educating people about fitness in every district. Yoga, Zumba, Rope Skipping and Cycling activities have been organised under this programme."

The campaign continues to grow as a nationwide movement, underlining the importance of health and fitness as a collective responsibility.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.