Police officers celebrate Holi with enthusiasm in Bhopal, Ballia

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Holi celebrations took on a vibrant hue in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh's Ballia as police officers joined in the festivities with great enthusiasm.

In Bhopal, the air was filled with cheer as police personnel wished one another by smearing colours on each other’s faces.

The event, held during the Holi Milan Samaroh, saw the Bhopal Police Commissioner and other officers joining the celebration, marking a spirit of unity among the force. The colourful gathering also featured the traditional "pushp Holi," where flowers were used to create a festive atmosphere. Not only the officers but their families, too, participated in this joyous occasion.

Meanwhile, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the police officers in Ballia Police Lines also played Holi with infectious excitement. Superintendent of Police, Omveer Singh, was seen dancing to Holi songs and spreading the festive spirit among the men, embodying the celebratory nature of the festival.

Holi, celebrated by millions across India on March 14 and 15, marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.

The vibrant festival is celebrated by throwing colours, playing music, dancing, and eating traditional sweets, bringing communities together in joyous celebration.

The festival is also tied to the divine love of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna, with celebrations peaking in Mathura and Vrindavan.

On this one day — the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna — societal rankings such as caste, gender, age, and status are eschewed in the spirit of making merry together, and everyone is fair game to be doused with colour.

Food and drink play an essential role in the festivities, with 'thandai', 'gujia', and 'bhaang' being among the many treats enjoyed.

Holi-eve bonfires symbolising the destruction of evil, also bring families together to sing, dance, and pray, completing this grand celebration of life, love, and the triumph of good.

