Police continue questioning Hyderabad man who killed wife, boiled body parts

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (IANS) Police have intensified the probe into the bone-chilling crime of a man who killed his wife, cut her corpse into pieces and boiled them in a pressure cooker.

Forensic teams were gathering evidence from the house in New Venkateswara Nagar Colony in Jillelaguda under the limits of Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Police have reportedly found traces of bones from Jillelaguda Lake in which accused Guru Murthy had thrown body parts of Venkata Madhavi (35) after boiling them in a cooker at his house.

Police continued questioning the 39-year-old accused, an ex-serviceman presently working as a security guard at DRDO in Kanchan Bagh on a contract basis.

According to police, the couple originally hail from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Married 13 years ago, they have a son and a daughter. The family had been living in a rented house in New Venkateswara Nagar Colony in Jillelaguda of Balapur mandal in Rangareddy district for the last five years.

Police said they took up the investigation after Madhavi’s mother Subbamma lodged a complaint on January 18 that she was not seen. According to the complaint, Madhavi had left the house after a fight with her husband. Guru Murthy had accompanied Subamma to Meerpet Police Station to lodge the complaint.

The police, which took up the investigation into the missing complaint, scanned the footage from CCTVs in front of the house. Police did not find any visuals of Madhavi leaving the house while the suspicious movements of Guru Murthy were recorded.

Police grilled Guru Murthy, who initially tried to mislead the investigators but finally admitted his crime. However, the police are not entirely depending on the statement of the accused for the investigation as he gave incoherent answers to some of the questions. The accused reportedly shared shocking details of his brutal act.

The couple had an argument on January 16 when the children were not at home. The accused hit her head with a heavy object resulting in her death. To dispose of the body, he cut it into pieces with a knife used to cut mutton. He then put the pieces into a cooker and boiled them. The accused later packed the pieces in plastic covers and threw them in a nearby lake.

Different teams of police were working to gather clues both from the house and the lake. The police are likely to declare details of the sensational case after completing the investigation. They are also trying to ascertain if the accused killed a dog and disposed of its corpse before repeating the same with his wife’s body.

Meanwhile, shocked over the incident, immediate neighbours of Guru Murthy in the colony locked their houses and left the area.

