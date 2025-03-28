PM Modi to visit RSS headquarters in Nagpur on March 30, first since assuming office in 2014

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur's Reshimbagh area on Sunday and pay tributes to its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second Sarsanghchalak MS Golwalkar at Smruti Mandir.

This will be his first visit to the RSS headquarters after assuming the PM's office in 2014.

PM Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's 'Pratipada programme', marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Also, this is the maiden visit by a sitting PM.

PM Modi will be visiting the RSS headquarters days after the conclusion of the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the Sangh.

He had visited Reshimbagh on September 16, 2012, when he came to pay tributes to former RSS chief K Sudarshan.

He will also visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur and pay homage to B. R. Ambedkar, where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre at Nagpur.

Established in 2014, it is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur. The institute was founded in memory of Guruji Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar.

The upcoming project will feature a 250-bedded hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur.

He will inaugurate the newly-built 1,250 metre long and 25 metre wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the loitering munition and other guided munitions.

