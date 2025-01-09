PM Modi’s aura unmatchable: Global delegates at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s keynote address at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Thursday received enthusiastic praise from the members of Indian diaspora residing worldwide. They welcomed Prime Minister's call for building greater connect with the Indian diaspora, saying that his aura is unmatchable.

Antara Tallam, a delegate from United Kingdom, reflected on India’s progress under PM Modi, saying, “Since the term of PM Modi ji began, we have seen improvement and development, not just in a particular state or city, but everywhere.”

Chinu Kishore from the British Virgin Islands expressed his admiration, stating, “Listening to him is a very lucky moment for us. I follow him on TV. He has an aura of his own. When he says ‘Mitron (friends),’ you cannot resist showing interest.”

Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej, who composed the event’s theme song, also shared his excitement.

“I am honoured to have composed a special song for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Performing it in front of the Prime Minister and thousands of people was thrilling. I am overjoyed that the Prime Minister loved it and even mentioned it in his speech,” he said.

Paresh Shah, a delegate from Oman, emphasised the importance of initiatives like ‘Mann Ki Baat'.

“Modi ji is archiving our history, which is vital for future generations to understand how our great-grandfathers moved from India to Oman. It’s a great honour to be part of this event,” he remarked.

During the event, PM Modi also flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, which will connect diaspora members to India’s cultural and religious heritage.

The convention highlighted India’s growing engagement with its diaspora and showcased the nation’s progress under PM Modi’s leadership.

