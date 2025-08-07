PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Yello Line on August 10: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Sunday the Yellow Metro Line in Bengaluru, benefitting eight lakh people.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's state office, Vijayendra stated that the Prime Minister will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. From there, he will visit Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, where he will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then proceed from Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to Ragigudda via South End Circle. A programme is also scheduled at the Electronic City Metro Station, he stated.

"The people of Bengaluru are eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's visit. BJP workers are also ready to welcome him with great enthusiasm," Vijayendra stated.

He appealed to the people of Bengaluru to join hands in making the event a grand success.

He added that the Metro construction had gained significant momentum during the previous BJP governments led by Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. "There is now a festive atmosphere in Bengaluru," he underlined.

Vijayendra said thousands of BJP workers will gather to welcome Prime Minister Modi at Mekhri Circle, Chalukya Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, South End Circle, Ragigudda, Electronic City Metro Station, and all other stations along the Yellow Metro Line.

BJP Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, along with MLAs S.R. Vishwanath, C.K. Ramamurthy, and S. Muniraju, were present at the press conference.

