PM Modi, HM Shah extend birthday wishes to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his best wishes to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on his 80th birthday, commending his contributions to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSME) sector and his lifelong dedication to uplifting marginalised communities.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji. One of the senior and experienced leaders in our polity, he's devoted his life to the well-being of the poor and marginalized communities."

Further praising Manjhi's work, the Prime Minister said, "He is making many efforts to strengthen the key MSME sector. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his birthday greetings to Manjhi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, recognising his contributions to uplifting the underprivileged.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji. May you continue to work dedicatedly for the upliftment of the underprivileged class. I pray to Mata Rani for your healthy and long life," Shah posted on X.

Born on October 6, 1944, in Mahkar village, Gaya district, Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi has held several significant positions throughout his political career. He served as a minister in the RJD government in Bihar from 1996 to 2005.

Afterwards, he joined Janata Dal (United) and, in 2014, took over as the Chief Minister of Bihar following Nitish Kumar's resignation after the party's defeat in the general elections.

However, Manjhi's tenure as Bihar CM ended in February 2015. Following his departure from JD(U), he formed his own party, Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), which currently has alliances with both the Central and Bihar governments.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Manjhi was elected as the MP from Gaya. His journey reflects a long-standing commitment to improving the lives of marginalised communities across the country.

