PM Modi hails jr hockey team's 'unmatched skill, unwavering grit' after Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Indian men's junior team for winning the junior men's Asia Cup.

"Proud of our hockey champions! It’s a historic moment for Indian hockey as our Men’s Junior Team wins the Junior Asia Cup 2024 title. Their unmatched skill, unwavering grit and incredible teamwork have etched this win into the annals of sporting glory," the Prime Minister posted on X.

"Congratulations to the young champions and best wishes for their future endeavours," he added.

Indian junior men's hockey team defeated archrivals Pakistan 5-3 in a high-scoring final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup to successfully defend their title, bagging a record fifth crown in the history of the competition here on Wednesday.

India's previous title triumphs in the tournament came in 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his congratulations to the triumphing team. "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Junior Hockey Team for creating golden history by defeating Pakistan 5-3 in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024! All the countrymen are proud and delighted by this historic achievement. Kudos to all the members of Team India! May this streak of victory continue unbroken, best wishes!" he shared on X.

Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals in the 4th, 18th, 47th and 54th minutes for India and Dilraj Singh (19th minute) contributed a goal to join him on the scoresheet. Captain Shahid Hannan (3') and Sufyan Khan (30', 39') did their utmost to keep Pakistan in the tie for the majority of the game but their efforts eventually proved futile.

Hockey India has also announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh to each player and 1 lakh to each support staff for their impeccable title defence and dominating performances in the Men's Junior Asia Cup.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.