PM Modi greets ex-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, on his 76th birthday.

On this special occasion, the Prime Minister lauded Naidu's service and commitment to nation-building.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to our former Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu Garu on his birthday. I’ve had the good fortune of working together with Venkaiah Garu for many years. His commitment to public service and empowering the downtrodden is exemplary. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Naidu was born on this day in 1949. He served as the vice president of India from 2017 to 2022. He has also served as the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting in the Modi Cabinet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to Naidu, highlighting his rise from the grassroots to becoming the Vice President of India.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @MVenkaiahNaiduJi. Rising from the grassroots to the office of the Vice President, your journey serving the nation and voicing the marginalised is an inspiration for young leaders. Praying to God for your continued good health and long life.” HM Shah wrote on his X handle.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wished Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday, saying that his remarkable personality has earned him a unique place in politics.

Taking to his X handle, the Andhra CM wrote in Telegu (loosely translated), “Heartfelt congratulations on the 76th birthday of the honourable former Vice President of India, Shri Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu. He is a rare individual who entered politics as a student leader and rose to one of the highest positions in the country. As a legislator, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party... in every role he undertook, Shri Venkaiah Naidu considered public service as the ultimate goal. That is his distinction. This remarkable personality has earned him a unique place in politics. I sincerely wish that Shri Venkaiah Naidu celebrates many more birthdays like this and continues to serve the public even more."

Last year, PM Modi shared an article on Naidu, noting that his journey exemplified his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility. PM Modi also released three books chronicling the life and journey of Venkaiah Naidu.

