PM Modi to flag off Maruti Suzuki’s first global EV, e-VITARA, in Gujarat today

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Suzuki Motor Plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the localized production of hybrid battery electrodes and launch the export of Maruti Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA, to over 100 countries, including Japan and several European nations.

"On 26th August, at around 10:30 a.m., Prime Minister will inaugurate localized production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag-off Battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. He will also address the gathering on the occasion," the PMO said in a statement.

Marking a significant milestone for India’s EV and battery ecosystem, the local production of hybrid battery electrodes will begin at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant, a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki. With this development, over 80 per cent of battery value will now be manufactured domestically, furthering India’s clean energy and manufacturing goals.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, had unveiled the e VITARA in January 2025 during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. With an annual capacity of 2.6 million units across four Indian plants, the company exported over 3.32 lakh vehicles and sold 19.01 lakh units in the domestic market in FY25. Commercial production of the e VITARA officially begins Tuesday at the Hansalpur plant.

With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

These initiatives align with the government's broader vision of making India a global hub for electric mobility, advanced manufacturing, and infrastructure development. This represents a significant step towards becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy.

In the railway sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate projects worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore, including the Rs 530 crore doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur railway line.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.